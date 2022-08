TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will start the day mostly sunny, then becoming cloudy with a 50% chance for storms in Tucson today and tonight.

Best chances for storms will be southeast of Tucson, and across central and western Pima county today.

Wednesday we will see an even better chance before the pattern slows down again Thursday.

Temperatures will be warmer but remain a bit below below normal during the work week.

Meteorologist April Madison

