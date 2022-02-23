A mix of winter weather returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our next winter storm is approaching and will bring big changes to our mid-week weather.

Wind, cold air, rain and snow will all play a part in the forecast as the storm crosses southern Arizona.

A High Wind Advisory is going to be in effect for most of southeastern Arizona for most of the day on Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisories will also be in effect for the mountains of east central and southeastern Arizona where up to 8" of snow will fall.

The storm quickly exits the area Thursday morning, but will leave behind some chilly temperatures.

Wednesday and Thursday, highs will only climb into the mid-50s with overnight lows dipping down to around freezing to finish the week.

Warmer weather does return for the weekend and into next week.

Until then, bundle up and stay warm!

Cuyler Diggs

