A mix of clouds and sun will take us into next week

Posted at 7:05 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 21:05:35-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One storm after another will continue to bring rain and snow to the West Coast, but the storm track has shifted north which will keep southern Arizona dry.

We will see a mix of clouds and sun all the way through the middle of next week along with some nice temperatures.

Despite the clouds, highs will continue to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s with overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

No major changes are expected through the beginning of next week, so this would be a great time to make some plans to get outside!

Cuyler Diggs

