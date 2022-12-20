A little warming trend arrives this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warmer temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week as high pressure gradually moves in from the west.

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s all the way through Christmas weekend and overnight lows will climb close to 40° as we finish the week.

Dry weather will continue as the storm tracks are steered away from Arizona.

Travel weather looks good for the Southwest, but a big blast of winter weather will be heading through the Midwest for the end of the week and into the East Coast for Christmas.

This looks like a good time to be in southern Arizona!

Cuyler Diggs

