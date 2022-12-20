Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A little warming trend arrives this week

A little warming trend arrives this week
Posted at 7:23 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 21:23:49-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warmer temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week as high pressure gradually moves in from the west.

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s all the way through Christmas weekend and overnight lows will climb close to 40° as we finish the week.

Dry weather will continue as the storm tracks are steered away from Arizona.

Travel weather looks good for the Southwest, but a big blast of winter weather will be heading through the Midwest for the end of the week and into the East Coast for Christmas.

This looks like a good time to be in southern Arizona!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018