A little warmer for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nice weekend is on tap as high pressure builds back over the Southwest and will give our temperatures a little boost through the middle of next week.

Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 60s through the weekend and even into the lower 70s by Tuesday.

Some more unsettled weather will arrive Wednesday and bring another chance of light rain and some light mountain snow back to southeastern Arizona.

The chance of showers will carry through the end of the week and right into Christmas.

Have a safe and great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

