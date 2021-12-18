Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A little warmer for the weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
A little warmer for the weekend
Posted at 7:28 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 21:28:57-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nice weekend is on tap as high pressure builds back over the Southwest and will give our temperatures a little boost through the middle of next week.

Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 60s through the weekend and even into the lower 70s by Tuesday.

Some more unsettled weather will arrive Wednesday and bring another chance of light rain and some light mountain snow back to southeastern Arizona.

The chance of showers will carry through the end of the week and right into Christmas.

Have a safe and great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018