TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will continue to clear from west to east, with highs staying well below average.

We should have a dry weekend, with the exception of the White Mountains.

Winds will become gusty Saturday night through Sunday for much of the area, along with increasing clouds.

A more significant weather system is expected to impact the region next week around Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

