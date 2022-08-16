A little less monsoon and a little more heat to head into the middle of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon won't be quite as active over the next couple of days as drier air returns to southern Arizona.

This drier air will allow temperatures to climb a few degrees and highs will top-out close to 100° through the middle of the week.

By the end of the week, a low pressure system will move across northern Mexico and bring a lot more moisture across southern Arizona which will bring a big increase in thunderstorm activity.

Flooding will be a big concern for the end of the week, especially throughout Santa Cruz and southern Cochise counties.

By this weekend, high temperatures will drop into the upper 80s as lots of cloud cover and rain hold back the heat.

Better get those outdoor projects completed before the weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

