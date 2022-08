TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Less active start to the week, but more to come!

Mostly sunny skies today, with enough moisture to bring a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, mainly southeast of Tucson.

We'll see an uptick in storms by Wednesday as our high pressure moves closer to the four-corners.

Temperatures will be warmer but remain a bit below below normal during the work week.

Meteorologist April Madison

