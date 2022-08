TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon is showing signs of slowing down.

We're hanging on to enough moisture to see a little mountain build up, but less likely to see much in the valleys today.

That means highs will climb back to the 100s for at least a few days as we begin the week.

We'll see a day or two where storm chances pick up again, but overall storm coverage should be down comparedto recent weeks.

Meteorologist April Madison

