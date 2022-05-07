A hot start to Mother's Day weekend with more wind and critical wildfire danger on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mother's Day weekend will start out hot and finish with some strong wind.

The wind, combined with low humidity, will bring critical wildfire danger back to southern Arizona and Red Flag Warnings will be in effect on Mother's Day.

We'll have a hot start to the weekend with a high of 100° on Saturday, but cooler air will arrive Sunday.

Highs will fall back into the lower 90s for the start of next week, but some gusty wind will remain with us through the middle of the week.

Happy Mother's Day and stay safe this weekend!

