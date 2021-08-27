Watch
A hot finish to the week with monsoon relief on the way

Posted at 7:34 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 22:34:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot temperatures will continue to finish the week with Excessive Heat Warnings remaining in effect through Friday evening.

We'll see a slight cooling trend through the weekend as a little more moisture returns to southeastern Arizona.

Isolated thunderstorms will be found across the region with most thunderstorms favoring mountainous areas.

Next week, tropical moisture arrives from Baja and will give monsoon a big boost!

A good chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives by the middle of the week and will help cool us down.

High temperatures will fall back into the lower 90s as thunderstorms return to the desert.

Relief from the heat is just around the corner!

Cuyler Diggs

