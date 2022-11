TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a gusty start to the day, we'll see less wind, increasing clouds, and slightly warmer temps this afternoon.

Increasing clouds will move in late in the day, and continue tonight.

Highs will climb 1-3° today and tomorrow, then cooler again for the weekend.

Dry conditions with temperature near or a little below average will continue through early next week, with breezy winds at times.

Meteorologist April Madison

