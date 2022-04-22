A gusty dusty Earth Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Strong winds, fire danger, blowing dust, and much cooler air!

Wind will be the big story today. With the existing dry conditions, westerly winds gusting 35-45 mph will bring extreme fire danger and blowing dust concerns through tonight.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 11 AM - 8 PM for most of southern Arizona, with strongest winds expected mainly south and east of Tucson.

Highs will drop to around 80 today, then upper 70s tomorrow.

Dry and warmer again early next week with temperatures back into the 90s for most of the area.

April Madison

