A gusty and cool day on tap

Gusty today, warmer weekend, then another shot at rain
Posted at 4:58 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 06:58:16-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It will be another chilly start to the day, with afternoon highs running 1-3° cooler than Wednesday.

Gusty easterly winds will pick up this afternoon through Friday morning as a dry system passes through north of the area and high pressure sets in.

Highs will rebound to seasonal norms for the weekend, then early next week a weather system will move
through leading to the potential for precipitation and cooler temperatures. 

Meteorologist April Madison

