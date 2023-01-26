A gusty and cool day on tap

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It will be another chilly start to the day, with afternoon highs running 1-3° cooler than Wednesday.

Gusty easterly winds will pick up this afternoon through Friday morning as a dry system passes through north of the area and high pressure sets in.

Highs will rebound to seasonal norms for the weekend, then early next week a weather system will move

through leading to the potential for precipitation and cooler temperatures.

Meteorologist April Madison

