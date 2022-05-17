A gradual cooling trend arrives for the rest of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot temperatures will ease just a bit as we head into the middle of the week.

Highs will drop back into the mid-90s and overnight lows will fall back into the lower 60s to make for some more nice nights.

By the end of the week, an area of low pressure will push closer to Arizona and force the wind speeds to increase.

As this happens, our wildfire danger will also increase.

This will be something we keep a close eye on towards the end of the week.

Until then, enjoy the warm days and cool nights!

Cuyler Diggs

