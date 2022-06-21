A good chance of thunderstorms returns to southeastern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More moisture is returning to southeastern Arizona and this will bring a good chance of thunderstorms back to the region.
Tuesday, thunderstorms will be likely as a weak disturbance crosses the area which could produce some strong thunderstorms with locally heavy rain.
Through the remainder of the week, enough moisture will remain over the area to produce a daily dose of scattered thunderstorms.
Temperatures will stay quite warm with highs around 100° and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.
We'll be keeping a close eye on the sky over the next few days!
Cuyler Diggs
