A good chance of rain continues to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our flood threat will lessen as we finish the week and look forward to the weekend, but there will still be plenty of moisture available to bring a chance of thunderstorms right through the weekend.

A few of the thunderstorms will produce heavy rain and localized flooding will be a concern even into early next week.

Our pleasant temperatures will stay with us into next week.

Highs will climb into the 90s with overnight lows in the 70s which is just about average for this time of the year.

Monsoon continues!

Cuyler Diggs

