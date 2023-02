TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A very chilly start to the day, then gradually warming to the low 60s for most of southeast Arizona.

We will close out February with dry conditions and below normal temperatures.

Breezes increase on Wednesday as another cold storm system impacts southeast Arizona Wednesday and Thursday with more rain and snow.

Dry next weekend with a warming trend.

Meteorologist April Madison

