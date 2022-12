TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 AM for most of southern Arizona.

Clouds will gradually clear through tonight, with slightly warmer highs today, then cooler again tonight.

Another passing weather system on Wednesday will bring a chance of showers to areas northeast of Tucson and

cooler temperatures areawide.

Then dry conditions are expected into the weekend with gradually moderating temperatures.

Meteorologist April Madison

