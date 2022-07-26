A Flood Watch remains in effect as the potential for flooding remains highs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will remain active through the end of the week and into the weekend as lots of moisture continues to stream across Arizona.

Heavy rain will be possible and the potential for localized flooding will quite high as we go into the middle of the week.

A Flood Watch will continue through Tuesday night for most of Arizona.

A benefit of this weather pattern will be the cooler temperatures that will keep our highs in the 90s through the end of the week.

Please be safe as you're out driving and slow down along with keeping in mind... Turn Around, Don't Drown!

Cuyler Diggs

