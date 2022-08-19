Watch Now
A Flood Watch goes into effect to finish the week

Posted at 7:16 PM, Aug 18, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Big weather changes are heading for southern Arizona as a low pressure system stalls over northern Baja and spreads lots of moisture over the area.

A Flood Watch is going into effect late Friday morning and will remain in effect through Saturday night because the potential for flooding will be high.

Some areas could see as much as 3" of rain over the weekend and flooding will be likely where the soil has already been saturated because of recent rainfall.

With all the cloud cover and rain, temperatures will fall going into the weekend.

Highs will only climb into the 80s through the weekend with drier, warmer air returning early next week.

You may want to have a backup plan for your outdoor weekend plans!

