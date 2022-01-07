Watch
A fine finish to the week will lead to a more active weather pattern for next week

Posted at 7:01 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 21:01:24-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We can look forward to some nice, warm weather to finish the week as temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s by Friday afternoon.

Clouds will increase over the weekend, but temperatures will remain relatively mild for this time of the year with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s.

More moisture will arrive by the middle of next week and bring another chance of showers to the region.

A little more mountain snow could fall, but snow levels will be quite high because the air mass won't be too cold.

Enjoy the nice winter weather while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

