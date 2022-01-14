Watch
A fine finish to the week as warm winter weather continues

A fine finish to the week as warm winter weather continues
Posted at 7:33 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 21:33:54-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our nice winter weather will continue through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

High temperatures will remain at or slightly above seasonal averages as daytime highs hover near 70° over the next several days.

We will continue to see plenty of high clouds and, Saturday, some gusty wind will develop with wind speeds up to 25 mph.

The wind will be the result of a low pressure system moving inland over California and this same system will produce a few light showers over southern Arizona as we begin the week.

For now, no significant chance of rain is in the forecast and no major changes are on the horizon.

We still have plenty of nice weather on the way!

Cuyler Diggs

