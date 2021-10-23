Watch
A few weather changes for the weekend

Posted at 6:56 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 21:56:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The weather pattern will become a little more active across the Western United States as we go through the weekend and enter next week.

A series of storms will enter the Northwest and bring some breezy, cooler conditions to southern Arizona.

This weekend, highs will cool into the mid to upper 80s with a few high clouds drifting through our skies.

Early next week, a stronger cold front sweeps across southern Arizona and will bring a slight chance of showers early Tuesday morning along with highs in the upper 70s.

The cooling trend won't last long as sunshine and highs in the mid-80s return for the end of next week.

Have a safe and great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

