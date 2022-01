TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A little moisture is moving into the area, but little rain chance for us.

Virga, or a few sprinkles, can't be ruled out but that's about it.

Cooler, but still above normal, temperatures will persist through the weekend with periods of passing high clouds.

Expect some gusty east winds on Saturday as a system moves through New Mexico.

Highs will hover in the mid 60s to low 70s.

April Madison

