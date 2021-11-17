A few passing clouds and cooler air arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Happy National Hiking Day!

We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with 3-6° of cooling today. Highs will hover in the upper 70s to near 80° the next few days, with chilly mornings.

Dry weather is expected with passing high clouds at times through the weekend.

Temperatures will remain several degrees above normal through the upcoming weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

