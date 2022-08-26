A few more thunderstorms to finish the week, but drier conditions are on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will manage to produce a few more thunderstorms to finish the week and head into the weekend, but a big weather pattern shift arrives early next week.

A few thunderstorms will produce heavy rain and some localized flooding along with some gusty wind.

By early next week, high pressure will strengthen over the area and make it difficult for monsoon to produce any thunderstorms.

The mountains will see the best chance of rain, but even that will be a slim chance by the start of next week.

Temperatures will climb as drier air arrives with highs climbing over 100 degrees for the middle of next week.

Cuyler Diggs

