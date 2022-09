TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Enough moisture will remain over southern Arizona to help produce a few more thunderstorms to bring the week to a close.

A few of the thunderstorms could produce more heavy rain and localized flooding.

This weekend, drier air returns and warmer temperatures arrive as highs climb back into the upper 90s.

Even though fall has officially arrived, we'll have to wait a while before we feel too much of a chill.

Cuyler Diggs

