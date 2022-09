TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then increasing clouds with a 20% chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Breezy winds will return today, blowing up to 20 mph.

Expect isolated storms continuing each day through Friday.

Afternoon temperatures will run several degrees above normal through Wednesday, then settle back to normal values for the end of the week into next weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS