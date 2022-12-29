A few more scattered showers before a quick break in the weather pattern

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll start the day with partly cloudy skies, then a secondary impulse will pass through on the heels of yesterday's storm.

This will bring a few isolated to scattered showers mainly this afternoon and evening.

Expect mostly dry conditions Friday and Saturday before another storm system moves

through Sunday into early next week, bringing mountain snow, rain, and gusty winds.

Temperatures will be below normal with the exception of Saturday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

