Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A few more scattered showers before a quick break in the weather pattern

Scattered showers today, drier Friday and Saturday
An end of the week break, then round two for New Years
Posted at 4:58 AM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 08:13:42-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll start the day with partly cloudy skies, then a secondary impulse will pass through on the heels of yesterday's storm.

This will bring a few isolated to scattered showers mainly this afternoon and evening.

Expect mostly dry conditions Friday and Saturday before another storm system moves
through Sunday into early next week, bringing mountain snow, rain, and gusty winds.

Temperatures will be below normal with the exception of Saturday.  

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018