A few more days of nice weather before the pattern changes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny today with near-record heat for some areas across southeast Arizona.

Tucson will warm to the upper 70s today. The record on this day is 78°, set in 2018.

Breezy winds and increasing clouds Saturday as temps stay warm, then a series of storms move through Sunday through late Tuesday.

This winter weather will bring strong gusty winds, much cooler temps and periods of valley rain and mountain snow to the area.

Meteorologist April Madison

