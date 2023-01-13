Watch Now
A few more days of nice weather before the pattern changes

Near-record heat today, much cooler by Sunday
A series of storms approaches over the weekend
Posted at 5:31 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 07:31:44-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny today with near-record heat for some areas across southeast Arizona.

Tucson will warm to the upper 70s today. The record on this day is 78°, set in 2018.

Breezy winds and increasing clouds Saturday as temps stay warm, then a series of storms move through Sunday through late Tuesday.

This winter weather will bring strong gusty winds, much cooler temps and periods of valley rain and mountain snow to the area.

Meteorologist April Madison

