A few light showers return to southeastern Arizona

Posted at 7:56 PM, Nov 23, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The weather is bringing some changes as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

A disturbance over northern Mexico will draw some more moisture across southeastern Arizona which will produce some light rain.

Most of the rain will be light and we'll only see trace amounts around Tucson.

Some areas southeast of Tucson will see light accumulations up to around 0.20" through Thanksgiving morning.

Temperatures will cool down with highs dropping into the lower 70s while overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Sunshine and some gusty wind is expected for Thanksgiving afternoon.

An outdoor Thanksgiving feast may be a bit challenging this year!

Cuyler Diggs

