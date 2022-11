TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly clear skies this morning as the system has exited to our east. A very cold start to the day with temps in the 30s for most of southern Arizona.

Only warming to the low 60s in Tucson today, then after another cold morning, we'll see low 70s Saturday and 80° by Sunday.

Another weather system will bring gusty winds by mid-week with another cooling trend the second half of

next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

