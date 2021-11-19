Watch
A few clouds, breezy at times, and slightly cooler air for the weekend

Breezy and a bit cooler
Posted at 5:50 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 07:53:26-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thankfully the considerable amount of thin clouds that moved across the area this morning did not hinder the viewing of the partial lunar eclipse.

High cloudiness, thick at times, will be around through the weekend, with gusty winds at times.

Dry weather and high clouds are expected through early next week, with high temperatures remaining above normal.

Temperatures lower to near normal by the middle of next week as a system moves across the region, bringing a slight chance for rain.

Meteorologist April Madison

