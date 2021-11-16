Watch
A few clouds and cooler air for the second half of the week

Posted at 6:09 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 08:09:49-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With no rain in the forecast, this would be a good time to wash the car!

Highs will drop 3-5° from Monday, with a few clouds passing through. We could see upper 70s in Tucson by Wednesday.

Dry weather is expected through the weekend. Temperatures remain above normal today before cooling closer to seasonal temperatures for the second half of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

