A favorable monsoon pattern could lead to flash flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An active monsoon week ahead.

We will likely see more showers and storms today, but after being worked over yesterday, timing will be tough to determine. If morning clouds clear quickly, we could see build up in the afternoon. Otherwise, it may be evening or even overnight.

The Flash Flood Watch has been extended through Tuesday with impending showers and storms likely to lead to flooding and flash flooding in some areas.

Highs will stay near or below average for most of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

