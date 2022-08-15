Watch Now
A dusty start to the day, with isolated storms this afternoon

Slightly less monsoon action by Tuesday
Slightly less active Tuesday, then back up the 2nd half of the week
Posted at 5:38 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 09:46:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — A dusty start to the day, then burning off by late morning.

The start of the week may be slightly less active, especially Tuesday, then ramping back up the second half of the week.

Daily storm chances exist regardless, with a 50% chance for isolated storms in Tucson today. Slightly better chances to our south and east, and western Pima county.

Temperatures remain near seasonal averages through midweek before gradually cooling through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

