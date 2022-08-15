A dusty start to the day, with isolated storms this afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A dusty start to the day, then burning off by late morning.

The start of the week may be slightly less active, especially Tuesday, then ramping back up the second half of the week.

Daily storm chances exist regardless, with a 50% chance for isolated storms in Tucson today. Slightly better chances to our south and east, and western Pima county.

Temperatures remain near seasonal averages through midweek before gradually cooling through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

