Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A dry, warm weather pattern returns to southern Arizona

items.[0].videoTitle
A dry, warm weather pattern returns to southern Arizona
Posted at 7:03 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 22:03:21-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A large area of high pressure is building over the Great Basin and will bring lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures back to southern Arizona.

With this shift in the weather pattern, monsoon will struggle to produce any thunderstorms.

Any thunderstorms that do develop will favor areas near Nogales and Ajo while the rest of the region will stay dry.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and low 100s through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Looks like monsoon may be close to calling it quits for the year.

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018