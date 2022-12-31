Watch Now
A dry New Year's Eve in Tucson with a stormy start to 2023 on the way

Posted at 10:42 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 00:42:02-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will start to see the impacts of another storm system on Sunday with rain, wind and snow in the higher elevations.

The chances for showers will linger into mid-next week with warming temperatures by Wednesday.

