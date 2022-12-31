A dry New Year's Eve in Tucson with a stormy start to 2023 on the way
Posted at 10:42 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 00:42:02-05
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will start to see the impacts of another storm system on Sunday with rain, wind and snow in the higher elevations.
The chances for showers will linger into mid-next week with warming temperatures by Wednesday.
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.