A dry and warm start to the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few clouds this morning will gradually clear to mostly sunny by this afternoon.

We'll be a few degrees above normal through Tuesday, then cooler the second half of the week.

Gusty winds Tuesday and Wednesday as another system pushes through the area, mainly to our north.

This will bring a slight chance for showers late Wednesday, with most precipitation staying to our north.

Highs will warm up again for the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

