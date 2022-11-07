Watch Now
A dry and warm start to the week

Gusty winds and cooler air coming
Posted at 5:35 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 08:29:50-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few clouds this morning will gradually clear to mostly sunny by this afternoon.

We'll be a few degrees above normal through Tuesday, then cooler the second half of the week.

Gusty winds Tuesday and Wednesday as another system pushes through the area, mainly to our north.

This will bring a slight chance for showers late Wednesday, with most precipitation staying to our north.

Highs will warm up again for the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

