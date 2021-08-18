Watch
A drier, warmer weather pattern returns for the end of the week

Posted at 7:46 PM, Aug 17, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong cold front will sweep across the western United States and bring much drier air to southern Arizona for the end of the week.

Wednesday will still bring a chance of rain to the region, but dry air arrives Wednesday night and will chase most of the moisture to the east.

Warmer, drier conditions will arrive for the end of the week and carry into the weekend.

By the weekend, high temperatures will climb back into the upper 90s as sunshine and dry air dominate the region.

Monsoon will attempt to make a comeback early next week.

Cuyler Diggs

11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018