A day of much cooler, wetter weather arrives before spring-like conditions return

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong low pressure system will bring a big change of weather back to southern Arizona with highs struggling to climb out of the 50s on Tuesday.

Along with the chilly air, some showers and thunderstorms will move across the region and bring up to a half-inch of rain to some locations.

Snow levels will drop as low as 6,000' and up to 6" of snow may fall above 8,000'.

The cold spell doesn't last long as spring-like conditions return by the end of the week with highs in the 80s for the weekend.

We'll be wearing a wide variety of clothes over the next few days!

Cuyler Diggs

