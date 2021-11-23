A cooling trend arrives for Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some cooler weather is on the way and will have us feeling more like fall as Thanksgiving arrives.

A weak disturbance will arrive Tuesday afternoon and bring a slight chance of showers to southeastern Arizona.

Some showers will linger through Wednesday, but we're not expecting any significant accumulation.

A few locations to the south and east of Tucson will record between 0.10" and 0.25" of rain by Thanksgiving morning.

Thanksgiving will bring clearing skies with highs in the lower 70s.

An outdoor feast may not be out of the question if everyone dresses for slightly cool conditions.

Cuyler Diggs

