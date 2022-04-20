Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A cooling trend arrives, but high wildfire danger remains in the forecast

A cooling trend arrives, but high wildfire danger remains in the forecast
Posted at 7:15 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 22:15:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cooling trend is coming to southern Arizona, but this cooling trend will come with more wind.

April is typically the windiest month of the year throughout southern Arizona and it is certainly living up to its name this year.

Friday, another storm system will pass to the north of us and bring more gusty wind along with more extreme wildfire danger.

High temperatures will drop into the lower 80s, by Friday, and even into the upper 70s for Saturday.

Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s by the weekend.

Better not put those jackets away, just yet!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018