A cooling trend arrives, but high wildfire danger remains in the forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cooling trend is coming to southern Arizona, but this cooling trend will come with more wind.

April is typically the windiest month of the year throughout southern Arizona and it is certainly living up to its name this year.

Friday, another storm system will pass to the north of us and bring more gusty wind along with more extreme wildfire danger.

High temperatures will drop into the lower 80s, by Friday, and even into the upper 70s for Saturday.

Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s by the weekend.

Better not put those jackets away, just yet!

Cuyler Diggs

