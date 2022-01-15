A cooler, windy start to the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll have a windy start to the weekend as a system slides south over New Mexico.

This will usher some cooler air into eastern portions of Arizona and kick-up some gusty east wind for much of our Saturday.

Most of us will experience wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph with some gusts up to 30 mph.

Fortunately, the wind will settle down for Sunday and allow temperatures to climb back into the lower 70s.

Martin Luther King Day looks to be a beautiful day with highs in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Our nice winter weather will continue through next week with highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

