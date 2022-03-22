A cool start to the week will finish with a big warming trend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our latest winter-like storm left behind some cool air, but much warmer air is on the way for the end of the week.

Tucson will likely see it's first 90° day of the year by the weekend as high pressure builds over the Southwest.

Another storm system will arrive over the weekend and bring more wind, clouds, cooler temperatures and even a chance of rain back to southern Arizona by Sunday.

Highs will drop back into the mid to upper 70s by Monday.

Welcome to springtime in the Southwest!

——-

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. The weather is what finally brought Cuyler to Arizona, where forecasting the weather isn't as easy as it may seem. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

