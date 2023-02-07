A cool start to the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another round of breezy, cool weather will stick around into the middle of the week along with overnight lows near freezing.

Warmer weather will arrive for the end of the week with highs climbing back into the 70s, but another low pressure system will bring more changes for Super Bowl Sunday.

This next system will bring gusty wind for the end of the week and cooler air for Super Bowl along with a chance of showers.

The best chance for showers and mountain snow will occur from Sunday night into Monday morning, but accumulation will be light.

This is February and the weather can be quite moody at this time of the year!

Cuyler Diggs

