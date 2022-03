TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers will clear through the morning hours, becoming mostly sunny and breezy this afternoon.

Highs will struggle to make it to the upper 60s today, but will drastically climb through the week.

Temperatures will likely reach 90 degrees or more across the lower deserts this weekend, possibly as early as Friday.

Last year Tucson hit it's first 90° day on April 1st.

