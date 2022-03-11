A cool finish to the week leads to a nice weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another winter-like storm will leave behind some chilly air to finish the work week and start the weekend, but a nice warming trend is on the way.

Friday will bring highs in the 60s with overnight lows dipping into the upper 30s as we head into Saturday morning, but 70s will return for weekend highs.

Even warmer air will arrive next week when high temperatures climb into the mid-80s just before another cool down for St. Patrick's Day.

Dry conditions are expected to continue through the middle of next week.

This is a weather pattern that will have us bundling up in the mornings and shedding the jackets in the afternoon.

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

