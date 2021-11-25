Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A cool, breezy Thanksgiving

items.[0].videoTitle
A cool, breezy Thanksgiving
Posted at 7:26 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 21:26:37-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler air has arrived for Thanksgiving and will make for some sweater weather.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and come with some gusty wind that will make feasting outside a bit of a challenge.

Warmer temperatures will arrive for the weekend with highs climbing back into the low to mid-70s.

With the exception of a few showers near Douglas, on Saturday, we'll see dry conditions and warmer temperatures continuing into next week.

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018