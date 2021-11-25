A cool, breezy Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler air has arrived for Thanksgiving and will make for some sweater weather.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and come with some gusty wind that will make feasting outside a bit of a challenge.

Warmer temperatures will arrive for the weekend with highs climbing back into the low to mid-70s.

With the exception of a few showers near Douglas, on Saturday, we'll see dry conditions and warmer temperatures continuing into next week.

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!

Cuyler Diggs

